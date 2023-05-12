Q1 2023 Akva Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Knut Nesse - AKVA Group ASA - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and very much welcome to the first quarter financial presentation of AKVA Group. The program of this morning is that I will give the highlights and outlook, and Ronny MeinkÃ¸hn, the CFO, will do the financial performance. And then we will also run a Q&A afterwards. So I invite you to post any questions during the presentation, and our moderator will read the questions during the Q&A.



Let's go straight to the highlights for the first quarter of 2023. Order intake of NOK1,170 million, which is representing an increase of 12% compared to one year ago. We have already announced, but I want to repeat the award of the new RAS contract with the Nordic Aqua Partner in China for the next 4,000 tonnes. Estimated contract value here is EUR40 million. Come back to the details a bit later.



On the negative side, the market for the post smolt projects in Norway is still on hold due to the resource tax. We will make a comment on that as well. And also, positively, we have a good commercial breakthrough of the deep farming