Q2 2023 Akva Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Knut Nesse - AKVA Group ASA - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and very much welcome to the second-quarter presentation of AKVA Group. The agenda for today is that I will start with the highlights and the outlook. Ronny MeinkÃ¸hn, the CFO will do the financial performance. And finally, we will do a Q&A session, and please post any questions during the presentation for those which are following the webcast.



Let's start with the highlights for the second quarter. First of all, we had a very strong order intake of NOK1.8 billion in the second quarter and also a record high order backlog of NOK2.9 billion at the end of the quarter. As earlier announced, we got awarded the RAS contract with Cermaq Norway with estimated contract value of EUR60 million minimum. And also, we touched upon this already during the first-quarter presentation, but we had the commercial breakthrough during the second quarter on the deep farming of -- with a sales value order intake of NOK150 million.



If you look at the key figures for the quarter, first, revenue came in at NOK940 million, which is actually