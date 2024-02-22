Feb 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Timothy Gamache -



We have a special presentation to kick off Day 3 at CAGNY. It is my pleasure once again to welcome Reckitt back to the conference. Though the company's leadership joined us virtually during the pandemic and sponsored an amazing lunch last year.



It has been over 15 years since we last heard from the company in person. Moreover, after a seamless management transition over the past year. This is the first time that Chief Executive Officer, Kris Licht; and CFO designate Shannon Eisenhardt are appearing together at the same time, at the same stage. We are both lucky and extremely flattered at the occasion.



Now through the eyes of many in the room as consumers, we know Reckitt's strong brands like Lysol, Mucinex and Finish that we've increasingly turned to keep us healthy, safe and clean over the past few years. At the same time, North America represents just 1/3 of the company. So there's a great big world to explore through Reckitt. I'm going to turn it over to Kris to bring it to life for us. So Kris, welcome to CAGNY.



Kristoffer Loe Licht - Reckitt