Aug 06, 2019 / NTS GMT

Massimo Candela - FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SpA - Managing Director



Good afternoon and welcome, everybody, to this call. First of all, let me thank all the parties, all the stakeholders for the support that you have given us in the transition period of our important reorganization that, as you could see from the first numbers, the group now, we can say, is back on track.



And I would say that the most important message that we see from the actual numbers is that we are not talking only of a substantial recovery of EBITDA as provided during the call of the first quarter, but all the important parameters are showing substantial improvement. So I'm talking of the net financial position. I'm talking of the working capital.



Let me stress one point. We are in this moment in peak season. I would like to remember peak season is in January, in June, and July. The fact that we are already improving these parameters can confirm at least that the guidance we have given for 2019 will be matched. I can say the same thing for the EBITDA.



If you recall, in the first quarter, we had an