Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Massimo Candela - FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. - CEO



Mr. Giovanni Gorno, our Chairman; and Mr. Stefano De Rosa, our CFO.



So this third quarter has been definitely an interesting quarter because I think many more things have been learned and confirmed that in the recent years, we have understood about FILA group business. But I think this third quarter is a good opportunity to confirm not only the environment where we work, but also even more important the realistic expectations that we can have.



So first of all, I think that the resiliency of the business is not anymore under discussion. We have seen in the third quarter that as we announced or as we expected even in a very difficult environment at the end of March, I think that our path is, I would say, confirmed. We have learned, as you probably know, that our business is facing relevant difficulties in countries like India and Mexico, where schools are closed now since the March 21. And this should give us the first the important message.



