Nov 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Massimo Candela - FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SpA - CEO



Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us to the comment, to the results of this third quarter. I think that we can be satisfied of the results that we have delivered. I would like to focus on two, three main points. I think that as we clearly committed during COVID period, the focus on cash generation has allowed us to deliver a very, very strong result. As you could read that 80 plus millions of less net bank debt, there to September 2020. We have been able to generate a very strong EBITDA compared to the same period of 2019. I usually tend to compare our results to 2019 and not to 2020 because for obvious reasons.



I think the comparison give us much more meaningful indications. And the results of this third quarter are better than 2019 by EUR3 million. In 2019, we ended with EUR88 million. But I think that the most important indication is that this year we have a gap to fulfill coming from India and Mexico of EUR8 million. So, to compare apple with apple, in the performance of this year of EUR91 million should be compared with EUR80