FILA Group Investor Day Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Massimo Candela - F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thanks for joining us for today's meeting and presentation. To start, I would like you to introduce our top management team. Starting from my right, the extreme right, Mr. Piero Frova, EVP of Marketing Worldwide for Stationary; Nicoletta Marsi, EVP for Fine Art Worldwide; Luca Pelosin, the CEO of FILA Group with responsibility on organization, operation, supply chain and systems. On my left, Cristian Nicoletti, CFO of the group; Francesco Maniglia, EVP of the Commercial Strategy in Europe and North American market; Francesca Cocco, our Investor Relations.



As per organization, I would like to ask you to prepare all of the -- prepare all the Q&A session and to wait until the end of the presentation. So we will open a dedicated session. Before giving the speech to my managers, I would like to spend 2 words about the plans that you have visited today. So here, FILA was born here in Florence in 1920. Unfortunately, due to COVID in 2020, we could not celebrate the