Q3 2022 North Media A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Lasse Brodt - North Media A/S-CEO



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this presentation of our interim report Q3 year to date. My name is Lasse Brodt. I'm group CEO. With me today is group CFO, KÃ¥re Wigh. Before we take a closer look at our financial performance, I would like to address the current challenging and volatile market situation.



In North Media, we are focused on long-term value creation and on having strong capital resources providing us with a solid foundation to navigate in the, for example, times like this. It means that we do not change our strategic priorities for '23 and '24 as underlying parameters for success remain the same: infrastructure, build up for technology, innovation, and scale. It also means that we have a time to make the right tactical and operational adjustments when needed to adapt to the new situations.