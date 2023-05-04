Q1 2023 North Media A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Lasse Brodt - North Media A/S-Group CEO



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of our interim report Q1 2023. My name is Lasse Brodt, I'm group CEO. With me is Group CFO, KÃ¥re Wigh.



Let's turn to slide 2 for today's agenda. As usual, we will cover the financial highlights for the group and the businesses as well as outlook for the year. We end the presentation with a short status on our strategic priorities before we go through the Q&A.



First, let's look at group financial results. Again this quarter, BoligPortal delivered a solid performance, and the other businesses performed as expected. So overall, our financial results were in line with our expectations.



Revenue amounted to DKK240 million. This reflected an expected decline in Last Mile and growth in digital services due to BoligPortal. The EBIT margin came to 18.3% due to the