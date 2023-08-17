Q2 2023 North Media A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to North Media's interim report for Q2 2023. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. And I will now hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.



Lasse Brodt - North Media A/S-Group CEO



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of our business and financial results for Q2 2023. My name is Lasse Brodt, I'm Group CEO. With me today is Group CFO, KÃ¥re Wigh.



We start with an overview of some of our main business activities in the quarter. So stay tuned for the financial development a little later.



FK Distribution implemented a solar cell system at the terminal in Taastrup one year ago, and another system is on its way in Tilst. The solar cells will be connected to batteries to store the produced electricity. And we have decided to double the capacity of these batteries. We do it because we want to use more of the electricity ourselves and it enable us to make commercial use of the batteries.



In early '22, BoligPortal acquired 51% of Boligmanager, with an option to buy the rest by 2027.