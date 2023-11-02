Q3 2023 North Media A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to North Media Q3 2023. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand it over to CFO, KÃ¥re Wigh. Please begin.
KÃ¥re Wigh - North Media A/S-Group CFO
Hello and welcome to the presentation of our business and financial results for Q3 2023. My name is KÃ¥re Wight. I'm the group CFO, and I will be your host today. We begin with a few highlights from our businesses, and then I will cover the financial development afterwards.
As expected, FK Distribution saw a lower revenue decline this quarter compared with the development seen during the first two quarters of the year. I will come back to that later. In BoligPortal, the marketplace, which is the core of our business and the main revenue stream, continued the positive development in the quarter.
In Ofir, previous CEO Karsten Vikke decided to seek new challenges outside the company. Therefore, Lucas Castenborg was appointed new CEO. He is to develop Ofir further and make the company the preferred digital job
