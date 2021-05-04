Q1 2021 Okea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik Haugane - OKEA ASA - CEO



Hi, everyone, and welcome. Welcome to this first-quarter presentation for the 2021 results. I'm Erik Haugane, the CEO of OKEA. And with me today, Birte Norheim, CFO, will present the financial details. We both will be available to answer questions following this presentation. So first, let me present some of the key data from this quarter.



The highlights are starting with what is the most important for us, of course, is our operations on Draugen. They have been run smoothly and with very high regularity and no serious incidents. And the COVID situation was handled very well. In the entire company, we've had no incidents either on Draugen or in any of our offices.



We did produce a bit more than the previous quarter, 16,557 barrels per day. Financially, we have a good quarter. Revenues was NOK536 million. In a bit, we'll go into the details why that is a bit different to last quarter. EBITDA there was better than last quarter, NOK240 million with net profit of NOK23 million. And we are still growing our cash position with another NOK100 million. We are now