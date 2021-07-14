Q2 2021 Okea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Svein Liknes - Okea ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Okea's second-quarter presentation for 2021. My name is Svein Liknes. I'm the CEO of Okea, and I took over this role June 1 this year when I took it over from Eric Haugane. As this is my first results presentation forecast, I'm very pleased that we are able to announce a very good financial and operations performance during this quarter.



With me today, I have the Okea CFO, Birte Norheim that will take you through the financial results in more detail after my presentation. And there will also be a Q&A session after this presentation. There will also be a possibility for you to submit questions during this presentation using the link that you have on the screen in front of you.



The highlights of the quarter and some of the details on the most important asset.



Okea had a very good quarter during the second quarter of 2021 with no serious incidents on Draugen or any other assets. And we've also managed the COVID-19 situation. So we had no incidents in that respect. Production reliability have been very high that I