Q1 2022 Okea ASA Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



OKEA.OL - Okea ASA

Q1 2022 Okea ASA Earnings Call

May 05, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified_1 [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, and welcome to the first quarter of 2022 presentation from Macau and MSV indigenous, and I'm the CEO of Nokia. And as usual, I have my CFO was named as the new home who will take you through the financial details. After my operational update, there will be a Q&A session thereafter, but you can also questions in writing are using the link on this presentation.



So what has dominated the first quarter of 2022? Obviously, it's hard not to mention the crisis. We have seen in Europe, the innovation in Ukraine. This has dominated the commodity prices and also the discussion of energy supply. And the security of that is also then back on the agenda again. But back to the details on Q1 for Okay, we had a production of 14,908 barrels of oil