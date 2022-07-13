Q2 2022 Okea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Svein Liknes - Okea ASA - CEO



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of the second quarter for Okea. My name is Svein Liknes. I'm the CEO of the company. With me today, I have our CFO, Birte Norheim, who will take you through the financial details. But I will take you through the operational performance and some highlights for the quarter before Birte takes the financial part.



There will also be a Q&A session when we are done, and there will be links, both to dial-in instructions, but also a link where you can ask questions on our website.



The second quarter of 2022 has been very much impacted by very volatile prices in the market, both for gas but also for oil. And for Okea, we've had strong performance and strong operational performance, both on the Draugen and GjÃ¸a assets during the quarter.



We've had a slower ramp up on Yme that I will get back to when I go through the details, which means that we have also adjusted our guiding for this year due to this. This is the production that will come later on this year. But also into next year.



We had a planned