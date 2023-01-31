Q4 2022 Okea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Svein Liknes - OKEA ASA - CEO



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of the fourth-quarter results from 2022 for OKEA. My name is Svein Liknes. I'm the CEO of the company. And together with me today, I also have Birte Norheim, our CFO, that will take you through the financials after I've given you an operational update.



Before I start, I would also like to remind you that you can ask questions using the link on our homepage, and you can also ask questions directly by calling in on the Q&A session after this presentation.



So last quarter then in one slide. The operations, we had continued strong performance from Draugen, Ivar Aasen, and Gjoa during the quarter. We did have some reduced plant availability on Yme and also on Nova that I will get back to a little bit later on that impacted some of the production last year or the -- in the quarter, and the production ended up with just shy of 20,000 barrels of oil per day. That is actually two months of production from the acquired Wintershall Dea assets. And if you divide it into the whole quarter, it would have been 21,500 barrels