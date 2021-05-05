Q1 2021 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Flemming Breinholt; and CFO, Dora Brink Clausen.



Flemming Breinholt - Karnov Group AB(publ)-Former CEO&President



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone, to this earnings conference to Karnov Group, where we are going to present the outcome of first quarter of 2021.



Next slide, please.



I'm Flemming Breinholt, President and CEO of the company. With me, as it was said, I have our CFO, Dora Brink Clausen; and our IR specialist, Erik Berggren. Dora and I will present the outcome of the first quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions.



With that said, let's get started with the presentation of Q1. So let's turn the page and go to next slide.



We are pleased with the outcome of the first quarter as we performed well, having a solid organic growth based on good online as well as off-line sales. Early in the year