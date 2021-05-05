May 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Karnov Group Q1 Report 2021. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Flemming Breinholt; and CFO, Dora Brink Clausen. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Flemming Breinholt - Karnov Group AB(publ)-Former CEO&President
Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone, to this earnings conference to Karnov Group, where we are going to present the outcome of first quarter of 2021.
Next slide, please.
I'm Flemming Breinholt, President and CEO of the company. With me, as it was said, I have our CFO, Dora Brink Clausen; and our IR specialist, Erik Berggren. Dora and I will present the outcome of the first quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions.
With that said, let's get started with the presentation of Q1. So let's turn the page and go to next slide.
We are pleased with the outcome of the first quarter as we performed well, having a solid organic growth based on good online as well as off-line sales. Early in the year
Q1 2021 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...