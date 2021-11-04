Q3 2021 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Karnov Group Audiocast Teleconference Q3 2021. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Pontus Bodelsson; and CFO, Dora Brink Clausen. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-CEO&President
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to this earnings conference for Karnov Group, where we're going to present the outcome of our third quarter of 2021.
Next slide, please. I'm Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our CFO, Dora Brink Clausen; and our IR specialist, Erik Berggren.
Dora and I will present the outcome of the third quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions.
With that said, let's get started with the presentation of Q3. Please go to the next slide.
We are happy to see the outcome of the third quarter where we have had a stable high growth based on our growing online sales, an increase in demand for our new and existing offerings for both new and
