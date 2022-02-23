Q4 2021 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to this earnings conference for Karnov Group, where we're going to present the outcome of the fourth quarter and close the books for 2021.



Next slide, please. I am Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our CFO, Dora Brink Clausen; and our IR specialist, Erik Berggren.



Dora and I will present the outcome of the fourth quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions. With that said, let's get started with the presentation of Q4.



Please go to the next slide. We are pleased that we have delivered solid results and delivered on our strategy in the fourth quarter, with 3 closed acquisitions as well as an announcement of the intention to