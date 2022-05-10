Q1 2022 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Karnov Group Audiocast Teleconference Q1 2022. (Operator Instructions) And today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Pontus Bodelsson. Please begin your meeting.



Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Welcome, everyone, to this earnings conference for Karnov Group. We're going to present the outcome of the first quarter of 2022.



Next slide, please. I am Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our CFO, Jonas Olin, and our Head of Investor Relations, Erik Berggren. Jonas and I will present the outcome of the first quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions.



With that said, let's get started with the presentation. Please go to Slide 3. We are pleased with the outcome of the first quarter. Both our market segments have been successful in growing the business with solid margins.



Further, we have progressed in the contemplated acquisitions in Spain and France. Net sales grew by 9% in the first quarter,