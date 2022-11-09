Nov 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Karnov Group Q3 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Chief Executive Officer, Pontus Bodelsson. Please go ahead, sir.
Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-CEO&President
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Karnov Group's earnings conference where we will present the outcome of the third quarter of 2022.
Please go to Slide 2. I am Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our CFO, Jonas Olin; and our Head of Investor Relations, Erik Berggren. Jonas and I will present the outcome of the third quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions. With that said, let's get started with the presentation.
Please go to Slide 3. We are satisfied with the outcome of the third quarter. Karnov Group's net sales grew by 18%, of which 13% was organic growth. This was due to strong sales on all our markets. Online sales
Q3 2022 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...