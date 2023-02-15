Q4 2022 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Karnov Group Q4 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers CEO, Pontus Bodelsson; and Interim CFO, Leif MÃ¥rtensson. Please go ahead.



Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Karnov Group's earnings conference where we will present the outcome of the fourth quarter and the full year 2022. Please go to Slide 2. I am Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our Interim CFO, Leif MÃ¥rtensson and our Head of Investor Relations, Erik Berggren. Leif and I will present the outcome of the quarter and year using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions.



With that said, let's get started with the presentation. Please go to Slide 3. We are satisfied to have completed our first large European acquisition in the fourth quarter as we welcome Region South to the Karnov family on the 30th of November. Karnov Group is now a European player with strong offerings in the Nordics,