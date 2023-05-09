May 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Karnov Group Q1 2023 Report Presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Pontus Bodelsson; and interim CFO, Leif MÃ¥rtensson. Please go ahead.
Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-Group CEO&President
Welcome, everyone, to Karnov Group's earnings conference where we will present the outcome for the first quarter of 2023.
Please go to Slide 2. I am Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our Interim CFO, Leif MÃ¥rtensson; and our Head of Investor Relations, Erik Berggren. Later I will present the outcome of the quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions.
With that said, let's get started with the presentation. Please go to Slide 3. Karnov Group is now a European player within the Legal Information Solutions market with offerings in 6 countries. We have a clear strategy of growing in Europe and macro trends, such as increased regulation, more complex legislation and the growing
Q1 2023 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
May 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...