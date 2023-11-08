Nov 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Karnov Group Q3 2023 Report Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Pontus Bodelsson; and CFO, Magnus Hansson. Please go ahead.
Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-Group CEO&President
Welcome, everyone to Karnov Group's earnings conference where we will present the outcome of the third quarter of 2023. Please go to Slide 2. I am Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our CFO, Magnus Hansson; and our Head of Investor Relations, Erik Berggren. Today, we are webcasting from our (inaudible) office in Madrid. Magnus and I will present the outcome of the quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions. With that said, let's get started with the presentation.
Please go to Slide 3. We are pleased with the outcome of the third quarter. We launched our first generative AI solution for legal professionals, which is a great opportunity to increase customer value. Moreover, we had strong progress in the
Q3 2023 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...