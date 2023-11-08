Q3 2023 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Karnov Group Q3 2023 Report Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Pontus Bodelsson; and CFO, Magnus Hansson. Please go ahead.



Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Welcome, everyone to Karnov Group's earnings conference where we will present the outcome of the third quarter of 2023. Please go to Slide 2. I am Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our CFO, Magnus Hansson; and our Head of Investor Relations, Erik Berggren. Today, we are webcasting from our (inaudible) office in Madrid. Magnus and I will present the outcome of the quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions. With that said, let's get started with the presentation.



Please go to Slide 3. We are pleased with the outcome of the third quarter. We launched our first generative AI solution for legal professionals, which is a great opportunity to increase customer value. Moreover, we had strong progress in the