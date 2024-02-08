Q1 2024 CleanSpark Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Greg, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to CleanSpark's first-quarter fiscal year financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



And at this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Isaac Holyoak, Chief Communications Officer. You may begin.



Isaac Holyoak - CleanSpark Inc - Chief Communications Officer



Hey, thanks, Greg, and thank you for joining us today for our first-quarter fiscal year financial results call covering the period October 1 through December 31, 2023. Our press release was issued about 30 minutes ago and is available on our website at cleanspark.com. Today's call is also being webcast and a replay and transcript will be available on our website.



On the call with me today is Zach Bradford, our Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Vecchiarelli, our Chief Financial Officer.



Keep in mind that some of the statements we make today are forward-looking and based on our best view of the world and our business as we see them today