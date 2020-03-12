Mar 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Duxbury
Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Finance Director, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director
* Bill Hocking
Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alastair Robert Stewart
Progressive Equity Research Limited - Analyst
* Andrew Nussey
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Joe Brent
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research and Analyst of Support Services & Special Situations
=====================
Bill Hocking - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Executive Director
Okay. It's half past according to my watch so we'll kick off. Welcome, everybody. Thank you very much for coming. I was half expecting to be speaking to an empty room today and most of you on the
Half Year 2020 Galliford Try Holdings PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...