Mar 12, 2020

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Andrew Duxbury

Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Finance Director, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director

* Bill Hocking

Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Alastair Robert Stewart

Progressive Equity Research Limited - Analyst

* Andrew Nussey

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Joe Brent

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research and Analyst of Support Services & Special Situations



Bill Hocking - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. It's half past according to my watch so we'll kick off. Welcome, everybody. Thank you very much for coming. I was half expecting to be speaking to an empty room today and most of you on the