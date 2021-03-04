Mar 04, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Bill Hocking - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning all, and welcome to Galliford Try Holdings Half Year Results Presentation. I'm Bill Hocking, Chief Exec, and I'm here with Andrew Duxbury, Finance Director.



We get to build some fantastic facilities for our clients, and this is one of my favorites. The photograph here is a sports science facility for Leeds Beckett University. The red cube on the top there is a 100-meter long running track, which runs the length of the building, and it's filled with all sorts of scientific instrumentation to monitor the performance of athletes.



Here's the agenda. We'll speak for about 20 minutes and then take questions. So on to the highlights.



We have made really good progress in the half year. We were fully operational across all of our sites for the period with productivity close to normal. My thanks and appreciation to all of our staff, supply chain and clients who have worked together very well to keep our projects on track through difficult circumstances.



I'm very pleased to report a return to