Mar 08, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 08, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Duxbury

Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Finance Director & Director

* Bill Hocking

Galliford Try Holdings PLC - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Galliford Try Holdings PLC Half Year Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, and we will notify you by e-mail when they are ready for your review.



I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.



Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll, and we'll be very grateful for your attention.



And I'd now like to hand over to Bill Hocking, CEO;