Sep 20, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Presentation

Sep 20, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Duxbury

Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Finance Director & Director



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Galliford Try Holdings PLC Full Year Results for the 30th of June 2021 Investor Presentation.



(Operator Instructions)



I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



And I'd now like to hand over to Andrew Duxbury, CFO from Galliford Try. Good afternoon.



Andrew Duxbury - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Finance Director & Director



Good afternoon, Mark. Thanks very much, indeed. Welcome, everybody. So it's a pleasure to be back. We like had a session with you at the end of our half year results back in March. And so, looking forward to talking to you about our full year results through to the end of June 2021 and also our strategy for the