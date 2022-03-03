Mar 03, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Bill Hocking - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, all, and welcome to Galliford Try Holdings Half Year results to December '21. I'm Bill Hocking, Chief Executive, and I'm here with Andrew Duxbury, our Finance Director. Here's the normal agenda for today. I'll spend a few minutes on the highlights, Andrew will take us through the numbers, I'll give an update on our sustainable growth strategy and then we'll take questions.



We've had a good half year. Thanks to the skills and agility of our staff and supply chain and with the cooperation of our clients, we've managed the challenges of inflation of materials and labor and produced a good result. The integration of the nmcn business is going well and we're very pleased with the acquisition and the 900 or so excellent people that joined Galliford Try through it. We're making progress across our suite of ESG measures and we have momentum in the business, which is reflected in the order book, our controlled revenue growth and in the figures you see here. Profit for the half year is GBP 7.1