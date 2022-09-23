Sep 23, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Galliford Try Holdings PLC Full Year Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, all questions submitted today will be reviewed with responses published on the Investor Meet Company platform, where it is appropriate to do so.
Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll. And if you could give out your kind attention. I'm sure the company would be most grateful. I'd now like to hand you over to Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Duxbury. Good afternoon, sir.
Andrew Duxbury - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Finance Director, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director
Good afternoon. Thank you. Pleasure to be with you. Again, welcome, everybody. So just before I begin, just to remind everybody, Galliford Try, we are a national contractor building U.K.'s economic and social infrastructure, so whether that be schools or health care facilities, roads and water
Full Year 2022 Galliford Try Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 23, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...