Bill Hocking - Galliford Try Holdings plc - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning all, and welcome to Galliford Try Holdings half year results presentation for the 6 months ended December '22. I'm Bill Hocking, Chief Exec, and I'm here with Andrew Duxbury, Group Finance Director. The photo you see here is 280 Bishopsgate, which is a GBP 50 million-plus private sector refurbishment contract. It's an excellent example of our retrofit capability and has achieved a BREEAM outstanding rating for both refurbishment and fit-out.



Here's agenda for today, with the recently completed first phase of our A47 program of road improvements as a backdrop. I'll start with the headlines. Andrew will take us through the numbers, and then I'll give a progress update on our sustainable growth strategy. So on to the headlines. We're really pleased with our performance in the half year with disciplined growth in revenue and operating margin. Thanks to our people, our businesses are performing well, and our acquisitions are settling in and allow us to offer a broader range of capability