Sep 20, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Bill Hocking - Galliford Try Holdings plc - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning all, and welcome to Galliford Try Holdings plc full year results to June 2023. I'm Bill Hocking Chief Exec, and I'm joined by Andrew Duxbury, Group Finance Director. Here is the agenda for today. I'll take you through the highlights, Andrew will give more detail on the numbers, and then I'll update you on the good progress on our sustainable growth strategy.



As we go through the presentation, you'll recognize quite a few slides from previous years, and this demonstrates that we are consistent in our approach and reporting against a solid strategy. The photo shows a team building event with some of our early careers cohort, and we're really pleased to be named the best graduate employee in Construction and Civil engineering this year. I'm really pleased with our performance in the year. We're pleased to report pre-exceptional PBT up 23% at GBP 23.4 million on revenues of just under GBP 1.4 billion, maintaining a divisional operating margin of 2.4%. This is despite the fallout from the