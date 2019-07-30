Jul 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ROVI First Half 2019 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions)
And I must advise you that this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, 30th of July, 2019. And without any further delay, I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Mr. Javier Lopez-Belmonte. Thank you, please go ahead.
Javier Lopez-Belmonte Encina - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. - First Deputy Chairman & CFO
Thank you very much, and good afternoon to everyone. This is Javier Lopez-Belmonte, CFO of ROVI. At this time, I would like to welcome everybody to this first half 2019 results conference call, which we'll start in a moment. Let me please first introduce ROVI's attendees today, Juan Lopez-Belmonte, CEO; Marta Campos, Investor Relations; and myself. All lines are now mute to prevent any background noise.
The conference will also be webcasted on ROVI's website. After the presentation, as the operator said, there will be a question-and-answer session
Half Year 2019 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...