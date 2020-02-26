Feb 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to ROVI's Full Year 2019 Financial Results Presentation. The management of ROVI will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Mr. Juan LÃ³pez-Belmonte, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Javier LÃ³pez-Belmonte, Chief Financial Officer of ROVI, will be presenting this conference.



I will now pass the word to Mr. Javier LÃ³pez-Belmonte.



Javier LÃ³pez-Belmonte Encina - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. - Second Deputy Chairman & CFO



So thank you very much, and good afternoon to everyone. This is Javier LÃ³pez-Belmonte, Chief Financial Officer of ROVI. At this time, I would like to welcome everybody to this full year 2019 results conference call, which will start in a moment.



Let me please first introduce ROVI's attendees today. Juan LÃ³pez-Belmonte, CEO; Marta Campos, Investor Relations; and myself. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the call over to the CEO, Mr. Juan LÃ³pez-Belmonte, for the highlights of this full year 2019 results.



Juan LÃ³pez<