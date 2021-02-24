Feb 24, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ROVI Full Year 2020 financial results. The management of ROVI will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Mr. Juan LÃ³pez-Belmonte, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Javier LÃ³pez-Belmonte, Chief Financial Officer of ROVI, will be presenting this conference. I will now pass the word to Mr. Javier LÃ³pez-Belmonte. Please, sir, go ahead.



Javier LÃ³pez-Belmonte Encina - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. - Second Deputy Chairman & CFO



Thank you very much, and good afternoon to everyone. This is Javier LÃ³pez-Belmonte, CFO of ROVI. At this time, I would like to welcome everybody to this full year 2020 results conference call, which will start in a moment. Let me please first introduce Rovi's attendees today, Mr. Juan LÃ³pez-Belmonte, CEO; Marta Campos, Head of Investor Relations; Antonio Marquina, Investor Relations; and myself. All lines are now mute to prevent any background noise. The conference will also be webcasted on ROVI website. After the presentation, as the