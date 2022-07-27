Jul 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Javier Lopez-Belmonte Encina - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. - First Deputy Chairman & CFO



Good afternoon, and welcome, everybody, to this first half results vital meeting which will start in a moment. This is Javier Lopez-Belmonte, Rovi's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please let me introduce Rovi's attendees today, Juan Lopez-Belmonte, Chairman and CEO; Marta Campos, Head of Investor Relations; and myself.



At the end of the presentation, a question-and-answer session will commence. If you want to ask any questions during the presentation, please do not hesitate to send them through the question button on the platform. Thank you for your presence here today. And let's now start the presentation. I Mr. Juan Lopez-Belmonte the floor.



Juan Lopez-Belmonte Encina - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Javier, and welcome to everybody. I'm happy to present our first half 2022 results. In these exceptional times, robust performance during the period has been