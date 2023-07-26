Jul 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Javier Lopez-Belmonte Encina - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. - First Deputy Chairman & CFO



Good afternoon, and welcome, everybody, to this first half results virtual meeting, which will start in a moment. This is Javier Lopez-Belmonte, ROVI's, Deputy Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.



Please let me first introduce ROVI's attendees today. Juan Lopez-Belmonte, Chairman and CEO; Marta Campos, Head of Investor Relations, Beatriz de Zavala, Investor Relations; and myself. At the end of the presentation, a question-and-answer session will commence.



If you want to ask any questions during the presentation, please do not hesitate to send them through the question button on the platform. Thank you for your presence here today. And let's now start with the presentation. I give Mr. Juan Lopez-Belmonte the floor.



Juan Lopez-Belmonte Encina - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. - President & CEO



Thank you, Javier, and welcome to everybody. I'm happy to present our first half results of 2023. 2023 is