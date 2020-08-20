Aug 20, 2020 / NTS GMT

Christine Corado - Proactive - Moderator



Hello, and welcome back to Proactive New York. I'm Christine Corado. With me right now is Larry Kenyon, CEO at Outlook Therapeutics. Larry, it's great to see you again. How are you?



Larry Kenyon - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



I'm doing great, Christine. Great to see you as well.



Questions and Answers:

- Proactive - ModeratorLarry, topline results from your wet AMD treatment were released last week. Were you pleased with these results?- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes, we were very pleased with the results. The NORSE ONE clinical trial was a clinical experience study designed to show evidence of efficacy and safety for our lead compound, ONS-5010. We're developing ONS-5010 to be the first and only approved ophthalmic bevacizumab for the treatment of wet AMD and other retina diseases. And what we saw in the clinical trial was that ONS-5010