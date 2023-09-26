Sep 26, 2023 / 05:35PM GMT
Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald - Moderator
Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome back to the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. I'm very excited to be hosting this panel with Ronil Patel, the Senior Vice President of Operations and BD at Ocuphire, and Russ Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics. Thank you.
And what might be a Cantor conference first, I want to give a huge congratulations to Ocuphire, who just got their first approval announced an hour ago, so well done.
Ronil Patel - Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. - SVP, Operations and Business Development
Thank you. Thank you, everyone.
Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald - Moderator
Yeah.
Ronil Patel - Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. - SVP, Operations and Business Development
Thank you, Kristen, for having us.
Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald - Moderator
I mean, thanks for getting your approval the day of our conference, that was so nice of you.
Russ
Outlook Therapeutics Inc at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Sep 26, 2023 / 05:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...