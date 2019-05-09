Q1 2019 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Humana Q1 report for 2019. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Rasmus Nerman; and CFO, Ulf Bonnevier. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Rasmus Nerman - Humana AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Humana's first quarter in 2019. As always, I will start by giving you some of the financial and operational highlights before handing it over to Ulf Bonnevier, who will take us through the more detailed financials of the quarter. Let's move on to the first slide, please.



In the first quarter, operating revenue increased with 4% to SEK 1.7 billion. The organic growth in the quarter was 1.5%. Our operating profits in the quarter was SEK 77 million, down 5% compared to last year. However, if we exclude for the effects of IFRS 16, our operating profits were SEK 70 million in the first quarter. The resulting operating margin was 4.5%, or 4.1% when excluding the effects from IFRS 16.



In the