Q4 2020 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to this presentation of Humana's fourth quarter and full year of 2020. As always, I will start by giving you some of the financial and operational highlights. I will then hand over to our CFO, Noora, who will take us through the more details of the performance in the quarter as well as for the full year.



Let's move on to the next and first slide, please. In summary, 2020 was an all-time high, both when it comes to challenges as well as achievements. Needless to say, the year was marked by COVID-19, a pandemic which has impacted all aspects of life and has been the focus for the group during the year. It does, however, give both energy and hope that vaccinations now are given to both clients and staff across our operations.