Q2 2021 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Humana audiocast with teleconference Q2 2021. I am pleased to present CEO, Rasmus Nerman; and CFO, Noora Jayasekara. (Operator Instructions)



Speakers, please begin.



Rasmus Nerman - Humana AB(publ)-CEO&President



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Humana's second quarter of 2021. As always, I will start by giving you some of the financial and operational highlights and then hand over to our CFO, Noora Jayasekara, who will take us through the details on the financials of the quarter.



Next slide, please. During the second quarter, we continued to see good overall progress. Needless to say, we have had a lot of focus on our Elderly Care segment, where we, during the quarter, are ramping up 4 new own managed units.



Handling the pandemic is, of course, too, a major focus for the group, and we are pleased to see that the situation is well under control, helped by vaccinations of both staff and customers.



