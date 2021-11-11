Q3 2021 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Rasmus Nerman - Humana AB(publ)-CEO&President
Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Humana's third quarter of 2021. As always, I will start by giving you some of the financial and operational highlights, and I will then hand over to our CFO, Noora, who will take us through the financial details of the quarter.
Next slide, please. During the third quarter, we continued to see good overall progress and steady financial development. The pandemic remains under control, thanks to vaccination and continued preventing efforts, and during the quarter, the Nordic countries have started to open up again. As we return slowly to new normality, we are pleased to see an increase in demand and occupancy rates, especially in the Nordic eldercare.
During the quarter and after the end of
