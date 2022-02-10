Q4 2021 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Q4 2021. CEO, Johanna Rastad; and CFO, Noora Jayasekara.



Well, thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Humana's fourth quarter and year-end 2021 Results. My name is Johanna Rastad and I am since a bit less than 2 months, the new CEO of Humana. In the room and by my side, I have Noora, our CFO.



Second page, please. Humana achieved a solid growth of over 8% in the quarter, driven by organic initiatives and acquisitions. The weak operating profit in the quarter is primarily explained by nonrecurring items in the Individual & Family business area as well as the pandemic. The wider spread of the pandemic in society, mainly towards the end of the quarter caused significant challenges in staffing across most business areas.



The effect was seen on both occupancy