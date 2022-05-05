Q1 2022 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Humana Audiocast Teleconference Q1 2022. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Johanna Rastad; and CFO, Noora. (Operator Instructions)



Johanna, please begin your meeting.



Johanna Rastad - Humana AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Humana's First Quarter 2022 Results. My name is Johanna Rastad. I'm CEO of Humana. And I'm here with Noora, our CFO.



Next page, please. In the quarter, our employees continue doing a fantastic job taking care of clients although the new versions of the COVID virus hit us broadly. This caused directed high sick leave and total absence rates across many business areas. Thankfully, sick leaves recovered towards the end of the quarter as restrictions also lifted, meaning our ability to take on clients improved. And the overall cost base was reduced. Obviously, this was a highly welcomed situation.



We continue to achieve a good growth of 8.1%, although mainly driven by acquisitions. In the quarter,