Q2 2022 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Q2 '22 Earnings Conference Call of Humana. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ewelina Pettersson. Please go ahead.



Ewelina Pettersson - Humana AB(publ)-IR Manager



Hello. Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Humana's Second Quarter 2022 Results. In the room today, I have Johanna Rastad, the CEO; and myself, Ewelina Pettersson from Investor Relations. Johanna will walk through the presentation, and then we will open up for questions.



Over to you, Johanna. And next slide, please.



Johanna Rastad - Humana AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Ewelina. During the second quarter of this year, we see a high and stable demand for our services. We achieved a solid total growth with an organic contribution by Elderly Care in Norway and Finland. Although slowly, we're pleased to see some recovery in occupancy in Individual & Family and