Q2 2023 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers CEO, Johanna Rastad and CFO, Fredrik Larsson.
Ewelina Pettersson - Humana AB(publ)-Head of IR
Good morning, and welcome to this earnings call. My name is Ewelina Pettersson. I'm Head of IR at Humana. And with me today, I have Fredrik Larsson, our CFO; and Johanna Rastad, our CEO. They will walk you through the main events of the quarter, and then we will open up for questions. Over to you, Johanna.
Johanna Rastad - Humana AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Ewelina. I start this call making the same note as in the first quarter, namely that never has Humana's ambition been more important and clear. We have, in this quarter, successfully concluded the permit process for Humana Assistans, which is a highly important achievement not only for Humana, but for the well-being of the Swedish Disability Act,
