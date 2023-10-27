Oct 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Ewelina Pettersson - Humana AB(publ)-Head of IR
Good morning, and welcome to Humana's Q3 results presentation. My name is Ewelina Pettersson, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Johanna Rastad; and CFO, Fredrik Larsson. After the presentation, you will be able to ask questions.
I will now turn over to you, Johanna. Go ahead.
Johanna Rastad - Humana AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good morning. The revocation of the permit in Humana Assistans in the spring and the subsequent regain of the permit towards the summer had a highly negative impact on our group. In the third quarter, Personal Assistance had a negative organic growth of 18% and reduced its profitability with 73% versus last year. And thankfully, the other business areas weigh up, and as a group, we managed to reach an adjusted EBIT in line with last year. This is feasible because of the substantial increase in both organic growth and profitability in Finland as well as a solid
Q3 2023 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript
