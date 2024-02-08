Q4 2023 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ewelina Pettersson - Humana AB - IR



Good morning. My name is Ewelina Pettersson, I'm the Head of IR at Humana. I would like to welcome you to today's conference call. We're going to talk about the Q4 and full-year report of 2023. Our CEO, Johanna Rastad Johan; and CFO, Fredrik Larsson, will take you through the main events. And after that, we will open up for questions. Over to you, Johanna.



Johanna Rastad - Humana AB - CEO



Thank you very much, Ewelina. 2023 was turbulent for Humana, following the revoked permit in personal assistance in the beginning of the year, the subsequent legal process, and the final win in the administrative court. Personal assistance business was largely affected by this, losing about a fifth of its volume during the year and a substantial part of its profits. The total direct costs incurred due to that event reached close to SEK50 million over the year. In addition to lost profit in personal assistance, following lost annual revenues of around SEK600 million.



And despite that, Humana's Group over the year, grew total net